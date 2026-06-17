DSI targets illegal Forex investment network in Thailand sweep

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
DSI targets illegal Forex investment network in Thailand sweep

The operation covered Bangkok and four nearby provinces, with officials seizing more than THB65 million in cash, five supercars and other assets.

  • The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) led a multi-agency operation, raiding 24 locations across five provinces to dismantle an illegal Forex investment network.
  • The sweep resulted in the seizure of over THB 65 million in cash, five supercars, gold bars, and other valuables, with more than 77 bank accounts being frozen.
  • Investigators found evidence suggesting the network has potential links to politicians and well-known figures in the entertainment industry.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with network partners, has launched a major operation, “Shutdown the laundering”, to dismantle a network suspected of soliciting investment and illegally trading foreign exchange (Forex).

Officers searched 24 locations across Bangkok and its metropolitan region, finding large financial flows, with possible links to politicians and entertainment figures.

DSI targets illegal Forex investment network in Thailand sweep

DSI integrates four agencies in money-laundering network crackdown

Under government and prime ministerial policy focused on suppressing economic crime and preventing financial damage to build confidence in the country’s economy, Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, ordered agencies under the ministry to drive the crackdown seriously.

The Bureau of Illegal Financial Business of the DSI, therefore, joined forces with four agencies, comprising the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), the Central Institute of Forensic Science, the Ministry of Justice and the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

Together, they launched Operation “Shutdown the laundering” to search targets in a suspected pyramid scheme and illegal Forex broker network at 24 locations in five provinces: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

DSI targets illegal Forex investment network in Thailand sweep

More than 77 accounts frozen, supercars and gold bars seized

In the sweep, officers froze more than 77 bank accounts held by legal entities and individuals linked to the case and seized a large amount of evidence and assets believed to have been obtained through offences, including:

  • Cash: more than THB65 million
  • Vehicles: five supercars
  • Valuables: gold bars, silver bars, jewellery and brand-name bags
  • Technology equipment: hardware wallets, computers, servers and electronic devices
  • Firearms and key related evidential documents

DSI targets illegal Forex investment network in Thailand sweep

Investigative leads found links suggesting that people in politics and well-known figures in the entertainment industry may be involved in the network.

The DSI is expanding the investigation and will give another official briefing on the details.

DSI urges Forex investment fraud victims to seek assistance

The Department of Special Investigation has informed the public that anyone who is among those deceived into investing in, buying, selling or trading Forex through channels such as:

  • Uncertified websites
  • Investment applications
  • Being persuaded to invest in claims of high returns, but not actually receiving returns

Contact channels: They may file a complaint or provide information for officials to verify the facts and take legal action at the DSI, or follow progress through the department’s official channels.

The Nation Editorial Team

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