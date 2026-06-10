ONCB and DSI seize chemicals enough for 1.1bn meth pills

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and South Korean intelligence officials have searched 10 locations in four provinces, dismantling a drug network and seizing a massive lot of precursor chemicals.

Authorities said the 50 tonnes of seized chemicals could have been used to produce more than 1.1 billion methamphetamine pills if they had reached drug production sites.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Ruttapol Naowarat, ONCB secretary-general Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol, DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam and related agencies jointly announced the results of the “Pikhat Ya Sep Tit” anti-drug operation on Tuesday at a factory warehouse in Samut Prakan province.

The operation followed cooperation between the Thai government and the South Korean government, after the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea expanded its intelligence work and helped return a major drug suspect to Thailand in April 2026.

The suspect, identified as Nu Chen, was handed over to Thai authorities. The ONCB, police and the DSI later expanded their intelligence work and found that Nu Chen had networks linked to various transactions in Thailand and overseas.

One of those transactions involved the alleged illegal purchase, sale and transport of precursor substances and chemicals for use at drug production sites in the Golden Triangle.