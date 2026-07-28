Thailand’s first Big Data plan targets eight critical gaps to build a data-driven economy

Thailand’s first national Big Data strategy has identified eight critical gaps that must be addressed to build a data-driven economy and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign technology.

The Cabinet acknowledged the draft Strategy for Driving Big Data Utilisation for 2025–27 on Monday (July 27), following a proposal by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

Prepared by the Big Data Institute (Public Organization), or BDI, the plan is intended to guide the use of large-scale data in driving Thailand’s economy and society over the next three years. The institute is a public agency under the ministry’s supervision.

Eight gaps restricting Thailand’s Big Data use

A BDI assessment identified eight limitations preventing Thailand from making full use of Big Data:

Important national datasets are stored separately by different agencies. Thailand lacks people with advanced data skills, while public data literacy remains limited. Cybersecurity risks and concerns over the Personal Data Protection Act affect consent for disclosing information. Digital information-disclosure laws do not adequately cover high-value data. Big Data has not been effectively applied to development at the local level. Thailand purchases and uses more foreign innovation than it develops for export. Projects connecting information systems and developing platforms lack sustainable financial support. There is no central open-data repository or sufficient collection of successful case studies for other sectors to adopt.

The strategy seeks to address these weaknesses by creating a more complete data ecosystem, covering the development, management, exchange and practical use of information.