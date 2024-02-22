DES works with Big Data Institute to promote use of big data and AI

He said the collaboration will help speed up the development of data integration platforms and technology, AI innovations, as well as training of skilled personnel to maximise the potential of key industries that are the foundation of the Thai economy.

“Our aim is that within the next year, there will be a complete integration of data among government and private sectors, generating an economic impact worth over 3 billion baht, and creating new jobs in the big data sector worth over 200 million baht,” he said.

He explained that BDI is a public organisation established to drive the application of big data across several agencies and industries, with the focus on minimising a silo working culture among government agencies and promoting the use of big data in improving people’s quality of life and society’s sustainability.

Prasert added that BDI has played a monumental role in helping the ministry implement its main policy of developing the Thai Large Language Model (ThaiLLM), an infrastructure for Thai-language AI.