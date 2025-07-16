BMA Boosts Executive Skills with Big Data for Smarter Bangkok

This initiative aims to harness the power of information as a crucial tool for municipal development.

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, delivered a key lecture on "Managing and Analysing Big Data for Urban Development."

The session was part of the BMA's High-Level Local Executive Preparation training programme for the 2025 fiscal year, held at the Royal River Hotel in Bang Phlat District.

Deputy Governor Tavida underscored the programme's ambition to go beyond basic data management.

She emphasised empowering executives to make informed decisions amidst vast datasets, ensuring they can effectively connect and utilise available information.

"Executives must learn and understand our city's data," she stated. "Historically, the BMA had data, but it was siloed and never linked across departments. Now, we've achieved that connectivity."