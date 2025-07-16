BMA Boosts Executive Skills with Big Data for Smarter Bangkok

This initiative aims to harness the power of information as a crucial tool for municipal development.
Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, delivered a key lecture on "Managing and Analysing Big Data for Urban Development."
The session was part of the BMA's High-Level Local Executive Preparation training programme for the 2025 fiscal year, held at the Royal River Hotel in Bang Phlat District.
Deputy Governor Tavida underscored the programme's ambition to go beyond basic data management.
She emphasised empowering executives to make informed decisions amidst vast datasets, ensuring they can effectively connect and utilise available information.
"Executives must learn and understand our city's data," she stated. "Historically, the BMA had data, but it was siloed and never linked across departments. Now, we've achieved that connectivity."
This not only streamlines urban administration but also significantly reduces bureaucratic processes. Crucially, the BMA's Big Data is now accessible to the public, fostering greater transparency and aiding in various oversight functions.
The "Managing and Analysing Big Data for Urban Development" course is designed to provide participants with comprehensive knowledge, understanding, and practical skills in Big Data management and analysis.
The goal is to enable them to formulate policies and make strategic decisions within their respective districts.
The curriculum covers foundational Big Data concepts, public and private data sources, analytical tools, and diverse applications in district development, including traffic management, public health, environmental protection, public safety, and enhancing citizens' quality of life. It also explores approaches to developing a 'Smart City' driven by data-centric administration.
This executive training scheme is a cornerstone of the BMA's mission to enhance the capabilities of civil servants earmarked for senior local executive or entry-level director roles.
It aims to boost the efficiency of local governance, champion sustainable development, and elevate the quality of life for Bangkok's residents.
The comprehensive 13-day, 78-hour programme, delivered both residentially and non-continuously, focuses on building essential knowledge, management expertise, and job-specific competencies.
It covers three core areas: position-specific skills (such as local law and administration), management across six key missions (strategy, economy, society, utilities, safety, and public health), and integrating theoretical knowledge into practical application for efficient, modern, and long-term responsive local development.
Fifty-three BMA civil servants, including assistant district directors and entry-level directors, are currently undertaking the training.