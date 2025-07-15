BMA discusses urgent policy measures with the Ministry of the Interior to enhance citizens' quality of life

TUESDAY, JULY 15, 2025

(July 15, 2025) – Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), alongside City Hall executives, met with Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (acting as Prime Minister), to receive important urgent policy directives.

The meeting, which also included Theerarat Samrejvanich, Deputy Interior Minister, and other relevant officials, took place in the Cabinet meeting room, 2nd floor of the new Cabinet Secretariat, Government House.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister presented key urgent policies to BMA to guide the efficient administration of local governance. The directives include:

  1. Tackling drug issues in communities and service establishments
     
  2. Organising society and cracking down on influential figures
     
  3. Enhancing citizens' quality of life
     
  4. Ensuring fast and responsive public services
     
  5. Resolving public grievances promptly and seriously

At the same time, the Governor of Bangkok reported on BMA's administrative policies, which focus on comprehensive and sustainable urban development, as well as improving the quality of life for citizens across all areas. These policies include:

  1. Economic stimulus budgets and the installation of AI CCTV cameras
     
  2. Organising communication lines and burying cables underground
     
  3. Replacing street lighting with LED bulbs
     
  4. Drainage system construction and improvements
     
  5. The Sukhumvit Model Project
     
  6. Preventing and addressing PM2.5 dust issues
     
  7. Revising the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Act, B.E. 2528 (1985) and increasing local revenue through taxes on fuel, tobacco, and hotel accommodation

The Ministry of the Interior, as the overseeing agency of BMA – a city known for its diverse population, society, and economy – plays a crucial role in fostering cooperation between relevant agencies to ensure effective coordination in the execution of these policies. 

The focus is on enhancing the efficiency of public administration to maintain order and sustainably improve citizens' quality of life.

