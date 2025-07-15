BMA discusses urgent policy measures with the Ministry of the Interior to enhance citizens\' quality of life

At the same time, the Governor of Bangkok reported on BMA's administrative policies, which focus on comprehensive and sustainable urban development, as well as improving the quality of life for citizens across all areas. These policies include:

Economic stimulus budgets and the installation of AI CCTV cameras

Organising communication lines and burying cables underground

Replacing street lighting with LED bulbs

Drainage system construction and improvements

The Sukhumvit Model Project

Preventing and addressing PM2.5 dust issues

Revising the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Act, B.E. 2528 (1985) and increasing local revenue through taxes on fuel, tobacco, and hotel accommodation

The Ministry of the Interior, as the overseeing agency of BMA – a city known for its diverse population, society, and economy – plays a crucial role in fostering cooperation between relevant agencies to ensure effective coordination in the execution of these policies.

The focus is on enhancing the efficiency of public administration to maintain order and sustainably improve citizens' quality of life.

#ChadchartSittipunt #PhumthamWechayachai #actingPM #InteriorMinistry #BMA #Bangkok #LocalAdministration #qualityoflife