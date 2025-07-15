BMA supports equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities

Currently, BMA has a policy of employing persons with disabilities in accordance with the Persons with Disabilities’ Quality of Life Promotion Act B.E. 2550 (2007), with a total of 629 employees across various types of disability and educational backgrounds.

This policy is set to be expanded for greater sustainability in society.

The event aimed to provide tangible evidence of the success of BMA’s employment policy for persons with disabilities and to recognise district officers who have offered job opportunities and training.

This enables volunteers with disabilities to showcase their skills and work as an efficient team serving the public.

Additionally, it serves to encourage volunteers with disabilities by acknowledging their contributions and boosting their confidence, thanks to the ongoing support from management. This effort helps make Bangkok a more inclusive and livable city for all.