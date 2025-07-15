BMA enlists teachers as sign language interpreters for \"This House Doesn’t Mix\" press conference

The event, marking 80 days until the new waste fee system is implemented, was held at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
Aekvarunyoo revealed that BMA had the honour of having Chananop Bhumihemhiran, Specialised Director of Prachapiban School in Bang Khen district, act as the sign language interpreter for the press conference.
This marked the first time BMA used sign language interpreters in its media outreach, via a live stream on the City Hall’s Facebook page, aiming to enhance communication channels for the hearing-impaired community, ensuring equal access to information.
This initiative is an important step forward in promoting the participation of all community members and building an equitable society, in line with BMA’s commitment to creating a city that values diversity and equality.
BMA has consistently pushed forward its policies for the disabled under the "Bangkok for All" concept. One of these policies includes improving access to City Hall’s media for those with hearing impairments.
Previously, the Social Development Department, in collaboration with the Thai Deaf People’s Foundation, trained BMA staff, district officers, and community volunteers across the 50 districts in basic Thai sign language, enabling them to communicate effectively with the hearing-impaired.
This effort aims to address communication barriers between BMA staff and the hearing-impaired, as well as the public seeking services from City Hall.
Additionally, the programme serves as a platform for developing volunteers who assist the hearing-impaired, while also enhancing the capabilities of teachers and educational staff to cater to special-needs students more effectively.
The goal is to ensure that students with disabilities receive the support they need to thrive, with tailored teaching methods and appropriate communication strategies, encouraging each child’s potential for development.
Aekvarunyoo emphasised that BMA aims to make its schools a welcoming space for students with special needs, as part of its vision for an inclusive and equitable education system that gives every child the opportunity to grow and thrive.
"Bangkok is a vibrant city, a metropolis full of diversity. This diversity is the power that drives the city’s social, economic, and cultural progress," Aekvarunyoo stated.
"In line with the principles of human rights and equality, BMA is committed to ensuring that all citizens, regardless of differences, are treated equally and can access opportunities to live, learn, work, and participate in society."
“The City Hall is steadfast in its mission to create a society where no one is left behind by promoting city designs that are inclusive for all and developing accessible communication channels for all groups, including the hearing-impaired, so that Bangkok truly becomes a livable city for all.” the BMA spokesman concluded.
#BangkokforAll #เมืองน่าอยู่สำหรับทุกคน #SignLanguage #interpreters #BMA #Bangkok #ThisHouseDoesNotMix #SortWastePayLess #Sort20DoNotSort60 #BKKWASTEPAY