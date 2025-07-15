BMA enlists teachers as sign language interpreters for \"This House Doesn’t Mix\" press conference

The event, marking 80 days until the new waste fee system is implemented, was held at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.

Aekvarunyoo revealed that BMA had the honour of having Chananop Bhumihemhiran, Specialised Director of Prachapiban School in Bang Khen district, act as the sign language interpreter for the press conference.

This marked the first time BMA used sign language interpreters in its media outreach, via a live stream on the City Hall’s Facebook page, aiming to enhance communication channels for the hearing-impaired community, ensuring equal access to information.

This initiative is an important step forward in promoting the participation of all community members and building an equitable society, in line with BMA’s commitment to creating a city that values diversity and equality.