BMA surveys 197 trees for Rajavithi Skywalk, construction to finish by April 2026

The focus was particularly on the maintenance of trees in the construction area, an issue of significant concern for many stakeholders.

Aekvarunyoo confirmed that the BMA aims to preserve as many mature trees as possible within the construction zone while promoting a pedestrian-friendly, walkable, and attractive city.

"BMA values every single tree. As Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has always emphasised, trees are the city’s precious heritage. We are working closely with academic institutions and civil society to ensure that every step is taken according to dendrological practices to preserve as many trees as possible within the project area," the BMA spokesperson said.

"Let me reiterate, every tree has value, even those that have reached the end of their life cycle. They can still serve the city through being repurposed for firewood, fertiliser, or woodwork, in line with the principles of sustainable resource use."