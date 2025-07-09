BMA surveys 197 trees for Rajavithi Skywalk, construction to finish by April 2026

The focus was particularly on the maintenance of trees in the construction area, an issue of significant concern for many stakeholders.
Aekvarunyoo confirmed that the BMA aims to preserve as many mature trees as possible within the construction zone while promoting a pedestrian-friendly, walkable, and attractive city.
"BMA values every single tree. As Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has always emphasised, trees are the city’s precious heritage. We are working closely with academic institutions and civil society to ensure that every step is taken according to dendrological practices to preserve as many trees as possible within the project area," the BMA spokesperson said.
"Let me reiterate, every tree has value, even those that have reached the end of their life cycle. They can still serve the city through being repurposed for firewood, fertiliser, or woodwork, in line with the principles of sustainable resource use."
During the survey phase, BMA collaborated with the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC), the Faculty of Forestry at Kasetsart University, and the BIG TREES group to assess the health of the trees along the project’s path. The survey identified a total of 197 trees, of which 49 trees can be preserved in their original locations.
The remaining 148 trees will undergo “relocation, pruning, and removal of unhealthy trees,” with 12 trees being moved to designated nurseries, 105 trees being pruned for preservation, and 31 trees removed after failing health assessments.
Aekvarunyoo assured that the tree relocation process adheres to dendrological principles, with trees being relocated to prepared nurseries. The removal of certain trees is based on expert evaluations and public consultations, as these trees have internal hollows or weakened trunks, which could potentially pose a risk of falling or breaking, leading to accidents.
Aekvarunyoo further explained that the design of the Rajavithi Skywalk was developed through an extensive participatory process, involving both bilateral and multilateral discussions.
The aim was to ensure cooperation from all parties involved, especially in the Rajavithi-Victory Monument area, which has a high population density and houses major hospitals such as Rajavithi Hospital, Phramongkut Hospital, and Ramathibodi Hospital.
The design also focuses on accessibility for the visually impaired and other vulnerable groups, ensuring safety and convenience throughout the walkway.
“Importantly, the support columns of the skywalk will not be placed on the public sidewalks, ensuring there is no disruption to pedestrian movement. Instead, they will be positioned along the edges of the sidewalks, which is the result of a collaborative negotiation process,” Aekvarunyoo said.
“Once completed, the skywalk will provide shade and protection from the sun and rain for pedestrians along the entire route, helping Bangkok become a truly walkable, safe, and enjoyable city,” added.
The Rajavithi Skywalk project, which spans 1.341 kilometres, is divided into two sections: Section 1, from the Victory Monument to Tuek Chai intersection, which connects to the Ramathibodi Hospital skywalk (1 kilometre), and Section 2, covering the Rajavithi and Phaholyothin islands (341 metres).
The construction contract starts on April 19, 2025, and will be completed by April 13, 2026, with a total construction period of 360 days.
To minimise disruption to commuters, the project has been divided into six phases, each of which will take approximately four months to complete. Work will begin at the Victory Monument-Tuek Chai intersection as follows:
After each phase is completed, the area will be returned to public use, with construction continuing in the remaining sections, ensuring minimal impact on public access and mobility.
