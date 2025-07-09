BMA launches \'One-Rai Monkey Park at Khun Kala Monument\' in Bang Khun Thian

In response, the Committee for Collaborative District Development in Bang Khun Thian has worked on addressing these issues, covering sectors such as the economy, society and quality of life, environment, education, technology and lifelong learning, infrastructure and traffic, and cleanliness, orderliness, and public safety (including macaque management).

The committee has held joint consultations with the Committee for Monkey Management in Bang Khun Thian and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The core initiative is the development of a one-rai island near the Khun Kala Monument in Tha Kham Subdistrict, Bang Khun Thian district. This will serve as a designated habitat for long-tailed macaques and a zoning area to separate the macaques from local residents, while preserving the district’s identity and natural resources.

The Khon Rak Ling Hua Jai Kraeng Foundation, along with all relevant parties, has also jointly initiated the development of a 12-rai area near the Khun Kala Monument as a future primary habitat for long-tailed macaques in the area.

The goal is to consolidate long-tailed macaques from across Bang Khun Thian district, which are currently residing in three main locations: the Khun Kala Monument area (along Kanchanaphisek Expressway); Soi Thian Thale 22, Bang Khun Thian–Chai Thale Road; and the Baan Eua-Arthorn Samae Dam Housing Project (Soi Samae Dam 17).

All monkeys from these areas will be gradually relocated to the designated 12-rai area, providing a sustainable solution.