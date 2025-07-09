BMA launches \'One-Rai Monkey Park at Khun Kala Monument\' in Bang Khun Thian

The project reflects a significant collaboration among the public sector, private sector, and civil society to establish a sustainable habitat for long-tailed macaques in the area.
Long-tailed macaques have long been recognised as a symbolic part of the Bang Khun Thian area. However, rapid urbanisation has changed the physical landscape, causing the macaques to become dispersed, food sources to diminish, and conflicts between monkeys and residents to increase.
In response, the Committee for Collaborative District Development in Bang Khun Thian has worked on addressing these issues, covering sectors such as the economy, society and quality of life, environment, education, technology and lifelong learning, infrastructure and traffic, and cleanliness, orderliness, and public safety (including macaque management).
The committee has held joint consultations with the Committee for Monkey Management in Bang Khun Thian and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).
The core initiative is the development of a one-rai island near the Khun Kala Monument in Tha Kham Subdistrict, Bang Khun Thian district. This will serve as a designated habitat for long-tailed macaques and a zoning area to separate the macaques from local residents, while preserving the district’s identity and natural resources.
The Khon Rak Ling Hua Jai Kraeng Foundation, along with all relevant parties, has also jointly initiated the development of a 12-rai area near the Khun Kala Monument as a future primary habitat for long-tailed macaques in the area.
The goal is to consolidate long-tailed macaques from across Bang Khun Thian district, which are currently residing in three main locations: the Khun Kala Monument area (along Kanchanaphisek Expressway); Soi Thian Thale 22, Bang Khun Thian–Chai Thale Road; and the Baan Eua-Arthorn Samae Dam Housing Project (Soi Samae Dam 17).
All monkeys from these areas will be gradually relocated to the designated 12-rai area, providing a sustainable solution.
Dr. Sunthorn emphasised that the core objective of the Committee for Collaborative District Development in Bang Khun Thian is to resolve macaque-related issues through agency collaboration.
The project also features designated feeding zones supported by the BKK Food Bank and Hungry Monkey Food Program to ensure a reliable food supply and minimise macaque scavenging in urban areas.
The ceremony’s highlight was the official unveiling of the "One-Rai Monkey Park at Khun Kala Monument" signboard, marking the formal beginning of a new chapter in urban wildlife conservation.
Attendees took commemorative photos and toured the surrounding project area, which will be further developed to provide a safe and suitable environment for the monkeys.
The project represents a crucial step in balancing urban development with wildlife preservation, demonstrating the strong partnership of all sectors towards environmentally friendly and sustainable urban management.
On this occasion, Passara Nateethong, Director of Bang Khun Thian District Office, along with district executives and members of the Committee for Collaborative District Development, House of Representatives, Bangkok Metropolitan Council, DNP, and the Khon Rak Ling Hua Jai Kraeng Foundation, the President of the Rotary Club of Bangkok International, Central Plaza Rama II, as well as local long-tailed macaque conservation networks and other relevant parties, were present at the event.
#GoodEnvironment #BangKhunThian #macaques #conservation #BMA #Bangkok