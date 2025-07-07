BMA unveils innovative solutions to combat disasters at SITE 2025

Tavida highlighted sustainable urban design for disaster resilience, citing the recent earthquake on March 28 as an example. Following this event, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) installed a seismic monitoring system (Seis Monitor) at Thani Noppharat Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).

The system detects building vibrations during earthquakes to assess structural safety. This technology helps avoid unnecessary evacuations and disruption of emergency medical equipment, particularly for emergency patients in hospitals, by allowing engineers to review printed reports to determine whether buildings are safe or require repairs.

Reports of building cracks have been received through the Traffy Fondue platform, with a total of 21,864 cases recorded. As of July 5, 2025, the platform has reached one million cumulative reports, with approximately 801,000 cases resolved, achieving an 81% public satisfaction rate.