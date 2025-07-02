BMA partners with Danone to screen for anaemia and educate parents of young children

The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to all participating parents for their cooperation and emphasised that anaemia is a common yet often overlooked condition among young children.

“Anaemia can occur at any age, but early screening in childhood is critical. Once we are aware of a child’s iron levels, we can make necessary adjustments to their diet. If iron deficiency is detected, nutritional intervention becomes even more important to ensure the child receives complete and balanced nutrients,” she stated.

She noted that children aged 0–6 require a diverse and well-balanced diet to support both physical and cognitive development. A healthy body contributes to a cheerful disposition. She encouraged parents to closely monitor developmental changes at each stage to detect any irregularities early on.