BMA partners with Danone to screen for anaemia and educate parents of young children

The campaign was jointly organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Department of Health and Department of Social Development, in collaboration with Danone Specialised Nutrition (Thailand).
The initiative aims to screen children aged 0–6 years for iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) and raise awareness about the importance of early detection and proactive nutritional care. The event was held at the Child Development Centre, Wat Puranawas Community, Thawi Watthana district.
The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to all participating parents for their cooperation and emphasised that anaemia is a common yet often overlooked condition among young children.
“Anaemia can occur at any age, but early screening in childhood is critical. Once we are aware of a child’s iron levels, we can make necessary adjustments to their diet. If iron deficiency is detected, nutritional intervention becomes even more important to ensure the child receives complete and balanced nutrients,” she stated.
She noted that children aged 0–6 require a diverse and well-balanced diet to support both physical and cognitive development. A healthy body contributes to a cheerful disposition. She encouraged parents to closely monitor developmental changes at each stage to detect any irregularities early on.
Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude to Danone for facilitating the screening activity by introducing new technology that made the process enjoyable and less intimidating for the children, particularly in reducing the fear associated with finger-prick testing.
She encouraged all parties to continue building on this initiative to promote strong health and age-appropriate development for all children.
Also in attendance were Danish Rahman, General Manager for Thailand and Laos, and Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Danone Specialised Nutrition; Dr Duangporn Pinjeesekikul, Deputy Director of the Department of Health; Sookwichaya Nasomsong, Director of Thawi Watthana District Office, along with public health volunteers and relevant officials.
#GoodHealth #SmartKidsMustNotLackIron #PreventIronDeficiency #Iron #BMA #Bangkok