BMA launches EMT training to elevate emergency medical services

BMA, through the Fire and Rescue Department, organised this training programme to equip officials with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required for emergency medical response.
The aim is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of life-saving operations, strictly adhering to proper procedures and international standards. This initiative also aims to elevate the department’s capacity to be recognised by external agencies as a competent institution that meets international standards.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary emphasised the critical importance of this training in strengthening BMA’s emergency health management system, particularly in today’s unpredictable environment, where accidents, disasters, and sudden illnesses can occur at any time.
Having personnel skilled in emergency medical services is key to reducing fatalities and effectively alleviating injuries.
The EMT training course is designed to develop participants’ knowledge, practical skills, and sense of responsibility, enabling them to apply what they learn effectively in real situations for the benefit of the community. It also prepares them to handle unexpected incidents to minimise losses and mitigate impacts.
The training runs from June 30 to July 22, 2025, conducted on a commuting basis over 15 days (excluding public holidays) at Navamindradhiraj University in Bangkok.
The 40 trainees are BMA civil servants serving as disaster prevention and mitigation officers at various levels of expertise. Executives from the Fire and Rescue Department and related officials attended the opening ceremony.
