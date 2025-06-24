BMA to register new entries for 2025 intangible cultural heritage list

The committee also reviewed over 60 nominations across six categories for the 2025 list. Notable entries include:

The legend of Luang Pho Sam Po Kong at Wat Kalayanamit



Hun Krabok puppetry at the home of master artist Chakrabhand Posayakrit



The Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival in Samphanthawong district



The Chao Krom Poe traditional Thai medicine recipe



Buddha statue casting in the Ban Chang Lor community of Bangkok Noi district



Thai fencing



All nominated items will undergo detailed data collection and review before final registration.

The BMA’s heritage committee has been operating since 2018 with the goal of registering around six new intangible cultural heritage items each year.

Sing Limpirat, director of the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, attended the meeting along with specialists in relevant fields and other stakeholders.