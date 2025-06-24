BMA to register new entries for 2025 intangible cultural heritage list

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to register new elements of intangible cultural heritage for 2025, in a bid to preserve the capital’s unique cultural identity.

Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, chaired the first 2025 meeting of the BMA Committee for the Promotion and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage at Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng on Monday (June 23).

The meeting reviewed the 2024 heritage list, which has already been approved for registration. These include:

  • Performing arts: Ban Duriyapraneet School
     
  • Social practices, rituals, and festivals: Mon Songkran at Ban Bang Kradi in Bang Khun Thian district, and the Navaratri Festival in Bang Rak district
     
  • Traditional games, sports and martial arts: Thai bamboo bending and Khao Mor artificial mountain art at Wat Khlong Toei Nai, Baan Ruan Thai Pattana and its teakwood spirit house in Khlong San district, as well as Wing Piow and Kita Muay Thai

The committee also reviewed over 60 nominations across six categories for the 2025 list. Notable entries include:

  • The legend of Luang Pho Sam Po Kong at Wat Kalayanamit
     
  • Hun Krabok puppetry at the home of master artist Chakrabhand Posayakrit
     
  • The Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival in Samphanthawong district
     
  • The Chao Krom Poe traditional Thai medicine recipe
     
  • Buddha statue casting in the Ban Chang Lor community of Bangkok Noi district
     
  • Thai fencing
     

All nominated items will undergo detailed data collection and review before final registration.

The BMA’s heritage committee has been operating since 2018 with the goal of registering around six new intangible cultural heritage items each year.

Sing Limpirat, director of the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, attended the meeting along with specialists in relevant fields and other stakeholders.

 

