BMA to register new entries for 2025 intangible cultural heritage list

Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, chaired the first 2025 meeting of the BMA Committee for the Promotion and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage at Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng on Monday (June 23).
The meeting reviewed the 2024 heritage list, which has already been approved for registration. These include:
The committee also reviewed over 60 nominations across six categories for the 2025 list. Notable entries include:
All nominated items will undergo detailed data collection and review before final registration.
The BMA’s heritage committee has been operating since 2018 with the goal of registering around six new intangible cultural heritage items each year.
Sing Limpirat, director of the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, attended the meeting along with specialists in relevant fields and other stakeholders.