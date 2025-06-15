BMA honours young climate champions in 'Dust-Fighting Classrooms' campaign

SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2025

(June 13, 2025, 10:30 a.m.) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) hosted an award ceremony to honour youth participants in the “Dust-Fighting Classrooms” campaign across the capital.

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the ceremony, noting that all students receiving awards were already accomplished, and that participation in such activities was more important than simply winning or losing.

He stressed that air pollution is a serious and complex issue, as BMA cannot solve this problem alone. That’s why we must start at the most crucial point – schools. We believe that schools and youth are Bangkok’s most valuable resources, he explained.

“In the future, these students will become caretakers of the city. If they gain a deep understanding of the dust problem now, they will not only help solve it but also help prevent it. They can also share this knowledge with their families, becoming multipliers in the fight against dust pollution,” Chadchart said.

He added that many of BMA’s key initiatives to improve the city begin with children, whether it’s waste separation, wearing helmets to school, or reducing dust. 

“These problems stem from small units in society. If students and young people understand urban issues, they will be key to long-term solutions. If we work together, we can ease the dust problem in the future,” he said.

The BMA, in collaboration with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and network partners, has been implementing the second phase of the “Dust-Fighting Classrooms” project. 

The initiative aims to enhance youth knowledge and raise awareness of health risks in areas affected by fine particulate matter (PM2.5), helping translate such awareness into public policy. A total of 405 BMA schools and 10 BMA vocational training schools joined the campaign.

The contest to identify Bangkok’s top dust-fighting classrooms evaluated schools across six administrative clusters. Of the schools assessed, 80 met the criteria for outstanding performance, and 18 were selected as finalists—three from each cluster.

Prizes were awarded as follows:

  • First Prize: 10,000 baht, a trophy, and a certificate
  • Second Prize: 5,000 baht, a trophy, and a certificate
  • Third Prize: 3,000 baht, a trophy, and a certificate

Winning schools by cluster:

Central Bangkok cluster

  • First Prize: Wat Rajabopit School, Phra Nakhon district
  • Second Prize: Wat Pracharabuetham School, Dusit district
  • Third Prize: Wat Sitaram School, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district
     

Northern Bangkok cluster

  • First Prize: Pracha Uthit School (Chanthabanusorn), Don Mueang district
  • Second Prize: Soi Annex School (Kanchanaphisek 2), Sai Mai district
  • Third Prize: Prachanukul School (Khamsanit Anukroh), Sai Mai district
     

Northern Thonburi cluster

  • First Prize: Matthayompuranawas School, Thawi Watthana district
  • Second Prize: Wat Chang Lek School, Taling Chan district
  • Third Prize: Wat Krachabpinit School, Thonburi district
     

Eastern Bangkok cluster

  • First Prize: Wat Ratchakosa School, Lat Krabang district
  • Second Prize: Wat Bangtoey School, Bueng Kum district
  • Third Prize: Wat Nong Chok School (Phakdinoraset), Nong Chok district
     

Southern Bangkok cluster

  • First Prize: Wat Chaimongkol School, Pathumwan district
  • Second Prize: Surao Ban Don School, Watthana district
  • Third Prize: Wat Chong Lom School, Yannawa district
     

Southern Thonburi cluster

  • First Prize: Wat Rat Bamrung School (Ngamsiri Witthayakarn), Bang Khae district
  • Second Prize: Chusinthongpradit Anusorn School, Thung Khru district
  • Third Prize: Wat Nong Khaem School (Saharat Burana), Nong Khaem district
     

The ceremony was held in the Rattanakosin Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district, and was attended by Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; BMA and Education Department executives; ThaiHealth representatives; district administrators from the six clusters; and other stakeholders.

