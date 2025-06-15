BMA honours young climate champions in \'Dust-Fighting Classrooms\' campaign

“In the future, these students will become caretakers of the city. If they gain a deep understanding of the dust problem now, they will not only help solve it but also help prevent it. They can also share this knowledge with their families, becoming multipliers in the fight against dust pollution,” Chadchart said.

He added that many of BMA’s key initiatives to improve the city begin with children, whether it’s waste separation, wearing helmets to school, or reducing dust.

“These problems stem from small units in society. If students and young people understand urban issues, they will be key to long-term solutions. If we work together, we can ease the dust problem in the future,” he said.

The BMA, in collaboration with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and network partners, has been implementing the second phase of the “Dust-Fighting Classrooms” project.

The initiative aims to enhance youth knowledge and raise awareness of health risks in areas affected by fine particulate matter (PM2.5), helping translate such awareness into public policy. A total of 405 BMA schools and 10 BMA vocational training schools joined the campaign.

The contest to identify Bangkok’s top dust-fighting classrooms evaluated schools across six administrative clusters. Of the schools assessed, 80 met the criteria for outstanding performance, and 18 were selected as finalists—three from each cluster.

Prizes were awarded as follows: