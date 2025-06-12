BMA welcomes ambassador\'s invitation to participate in SAWASDEE DC Thai Festival

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, greeted Ambassador to Washington DC and Thapassorn Narukhatphichai, an operational diplomat from the North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for a discussion on future cooperation and to invite the BMA to take part in the SAWASDEE DC Thai Festival, which will be held in Washington DC on September 14, 2025.
The meeting, held in the Amarin Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district, was also attended by Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA; Phimuk Simarot, Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok; and Sing Limpirat, Director-General of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department.
During the meeting, Chadchart discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and promote partnerships between Bangkok and Washington DC, particularly in the areas of education, innovation, and healthcare.
The conversation also focused on organising joint activities in the future, reinforcing the long-standing sister city relationship between the two capitals.
Bangkok and Washington DC established their sister city relationship on February 19, 1962, in Washington DC.
The agreement was signed by Walter N Tobrinner, President of the Board of Commissioners of the District of Columbia, as honorary chair, and John B Duncan, Commissioner of the Board of Commissioners of the District of Columbia, as an official representative of the Washington-Bangkok Friendship Council.
Washington DC, the capital of the United States, is located on the east coast of the country, bordered by the states of Virginia and Maryland. It covers an area of 177 square kilometres and has a population of approximately 684,394 (as of 2025). Washington is renowned as the political capital of the world.
Over more than 200 years, Washington DC has developed continuously in terms of both its geographical size and its cultural heritage, including African American culture, gender equality, and as the headquarters for major international organisations. It has also become one of the world’s top tourist destinations.
