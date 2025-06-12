BMA welcomes ambassador\'s invitation to participate in SAWASDEE DC Thai Festival

Bangkok and Washington DC established their sister city relationship on February 19, 1962, in Washington DC.

The agreement was signed by Walter N Tobrinner, President of the Board of Commissioners of the District of Columbia, as honorary chair, and John B Duncan, Commissioner of the Board of Commissioners of the District of Columbia, as an official representative of the Washington-Bangkok Friendship Council.

Washington DC, the capital of the United States, is located on the east coast of the country, bordered by the states of Virginia and Maryland. It covers an area of 177 square kilometres and has a population of approximately 684,394 (as of 2025). Washington is renowned as the political capital of the world.

Over more than 200 years, Washington DC has developed continuously in terms of both its geographical size and its cultural heritage, including African American culture, gender equality, and as the headquarters for major international organisations. It has also become one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

