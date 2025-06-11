BMA discusses DDPM lessons learned from Cell Broadcast test

Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, met with Passakorn Boonyalak, director-general of DDPM, to discuss the mobile-based disaster warning system.
DDPM executives were present at the meeting, which took place in Meeting Room 1, Building 3, 5th floor, at the department's headquarters in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
The meeting focused on reviewing the results of the Cell Broadcast trial, conducted on May 13, 2025, identifying challenges encountered, and discussing solutions, as well as the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline the process.
SOPs are step-by-step guides developed by organisations to assist staff in carrying out complex daily operations.
Discussions also explored ways to enhance cooperation in disaster response across all sectors. Since the earthquake on March 28, 2025, greater cooperation from multiple sectors has been observed.
Additionally, the meeting addressed a review of the emergency response plan for a hypothetical water-related disaster scenario involving both the BMA and DDPM.
