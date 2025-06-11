BMA discusses DDPM lessons learned from Cell Broadcast test

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025

(June 10, 2025) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has held discussions with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) regarding the Cell Broadcast test, aimed at improving the disaster warning system across the city.

Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, met with Passakorn Boonyalak, director-general of DDPM, to discuss the mobile-based disaster warning system.

DDPM executives were present at the meeting, which took place in Meeting Room 1, Building 3, 5th floor, at the department's headquarters in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok

The meeting focused on reviewing the results of the Cell Broadcast trial, conducted on May 13, 2025, identifying challenges encountered, and discussing solutions, as well as the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline the process. 

SOPs are step-by-step guides developed by organisations to assist staff in carrying out complex daily operations.

BMA discusses DDPM lessons learned from Cell Broadcast test

Discussions also explored ways to enhance cooperation in disaster response across all sectors. Since the earthquake on March 28, 2025, greater cooperation from multiple sectors has been observed.

Additionally, the meeting addressed a review of the emergency response plan for a hypothetical water-related disaster scenario involving both the BMA and DDPM.

BMA discusses DDPM lessons learned from Cell Broadcast test

#BMA #DDPM #discussion #CellBroadcast #naturaldisaster #warningsystem

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy