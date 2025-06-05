BMA participates in WorldPride Washington DC 2025 in the US

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) participated in WorldPride 2025 to reinforce its presence, engage with the host city’s organisers, and build global connections. Discussions also began on Thailand’s potential bid to host WorldPride 2030, in line with government policy.
Pimuk was accompanied by Sing Limpirat, Director of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department, along with executives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).
During the visit, the delegation met with Suriya Chindawongse, Thai Ambassador to the United States, and his team to exchange ideas and discuss collaboration strategies.
Additionally, the Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok delivered a speech at the Thailand Reception – “Sawasdee Thai Night”, attended by over 200 members and global network representatives.
The speech highlighted Bangkok’s readiness in various aspects, including venue preparation and security planning, should Thailand officially bid to host WorldPride in the future.
The Thai delegation also participated in key events such as the Human Rights Conference, Washington DC Asia Pacific Island (API) Community Night, and several other activities.
The delegation will also join the WorldPride Parade on June 7, before returning to Thailand.
