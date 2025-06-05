BMA participates in WorldPride Washington DC 2025 in the US

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) participated in WorldPride 2025 to reinforce its presence, engage with the host city’s organisers, and build global connections. Discussions also began on Thailand’s potential bid to host WorldPride 2030, in line with government policy.

Pimuk was accompanied by Sing Limpirat, Director of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department, along with executives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).