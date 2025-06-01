BMA teams up with private sector to create dream sports hub for young people

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, presided over the launch of the Dream Stadium: Paint Your Dream Space project and attended a basketball match at the sports ground behind the Phahon Yothin expressway toll booth (Soi Phra Nang) in the Phaya Thai district.

He remarked that while Bangkok is a large city, it lacks quality public spaces—especially for children in urban communities who struggle to find areas for exercise or recreational activities. Thus, one of BMA’s core policies is the development of sports grounds across the city.

So far, we have improved 204 sports grounds and established the 15-Minute Parks initiative, aiming for 500 parks. These two projects will ensure residents have access to quality public spaces, he explained.