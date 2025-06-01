BMA teams up with private sector to create dream sports hub for young people

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, presided over the launch of the Dream Stadium: Paint Your Dream Space project and attended a basketball match at the sports ground behind the Phahon Yothin expressway toll booth (Soi Phra Nang) in the Phaya Thai district.
He remarked that while Bangkok is a large city, it lacks quality public spaces—especially for children in urban communities who struggle to find areas for exercise or recreational activities. Thus, one of BMA’s core policies is the development of sports grounds across the city.
So far, we have improved 204 sports grounds and established the 15-Minute Parks initiative, aiming for 500 parks. These two projects will ensure residents have access to quality public spaces, he explained.
Chadchart expressed his gratitude to Think Curve, Big One Group, and renowned artists such as ALEX FACE MXRNIES, and the DREAMGRAFF team led by KANAET, alongside all other parties involved in making this sports ground a reality.
"This project is truly remarkable—it combines art with sports, because art nourishes the soul. A city's progress isn’t measured by skyscrapers or expressways towering above this sports ground, but by accessible public spaces and art that enriches the community, fostering both physical and mental well-being," he said.
The Dream Stadium project, organised by Think Curve, aims to bring young athletes’ dreams to life by revitalising sports grounds in communities across Bangkok and nearby provinces.
Building on the success of seasons 1 and 2, this latest edition sees Think Curve partnering with Big One Group and a talented team of artists—including ALEX FACE MXRNIES, and DREAMGRAFF, led by KANAET—to renovate and paint the Dream Stadium: Paint Your Dream Space by Big One, with BD Media Solution overseeing the venue’s construction.
Previously, stadium revamps featured artwork from the Japanese manga series Captain Tsubasa, officially licensed by Yōichi Takahashi, enhancing several locations such as Pin Charoen 3 in Don Mueang, Kudi Chin Community, Huai Khwang Flats, Chuea Ploeng Community, Khlong 6 Housing Community, and the Uea Athon Setthakit 3 futsal field, among others.
This sports ground accommodates three sports—futsal, sepak takraw, and basketball—and continued expansion of such projects will widen their impact while creating a new landmark in Phaya Thai, inspiring local youth along the way.
To celebrate the grand opening, a friendly 3x3 basketball match was held, featuring Thai national team players and celebrities, including Chantavit “Ter” Dhanasevi, Sattaphong “Tao” Phiangphor, Sukhdave “Dave” Ghogar, Juthamas “Phing” Chanthakan, and Montien “Bas” Wongsawangtham, who competed alongside local youth in an intense game that set the court ablaze with energy.
In attendance were Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Krittikorn Thanamahamongkol, CEO of Think Curve; Pavitra Taswichai, CEO of Big One Group; executives from the Bangkok Culture, Sports and Tourism Department; officials from the Phaya Thai District Office; artists; and collaborating organisations.
#GoodSociety #GoodHealth #BMA #Bangkok #DreamStadium #PaintYourDreamSpace #BigOneGroup