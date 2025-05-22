Rescue efforts delayed by underground structures at Bangkok metro site

The victim, identified as Dao, a native of Sisaket province, reportedly fell into a 19-metre-deep hole near Soi Lan Luang 8 on Monday afternoon (May 19). The site is part of the Orange Line metro construction project, between Bang Khun Non and the Thailand Cultural Centre.
The rescue operation to retrieve the worker who fell into the pit has continued throughout the night despite numerous challenges.
The Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department provided an update on Thursday (May 22), reporting that the technical team is still working to install support equipment to ensure safety during the operation and prevent further subsidence of the hole.
A major obstacle delaying the rescue is the presence of underground piles and concrete, which are part of the pedestrian bridge structure.
“The rescue team and engineers have to carefully cut away these structures in sections, requiring extra time and caution to avoid further harm,” the department said.