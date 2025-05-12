BMA monitors factory fire as blaze continues into second day

Chadchart has appointed Surachit Phongsinghvithya, president of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and Tarapong Pechkong, director of the Lad Krabang district office, to coordinate the emergency response on-site. An incident command centre has also been established at the location.

Regarding response measures, officials are preparing to use a foam-water mixture to suppress the remaining flames and hotspots. Authorities expect the situation to be contained by midday today.

Chadchart confirmed that there were no casualties, injuries or people trapped in the building, as the incident occurred during a national holiday when the facility was unoccupied.

Meanwhile, residents from several nearby communities—including those along Lam Pla Thio Canal, Wat Tippawas, Thio Pai Pattana, and four to five upscale housing estates—have sought temporary shelter at Lampaong School after their homes were affected by heat and smoke.

The governor has instructed officials to ensure the well-being of all displaced residents and reiterated that the situation is expected to be fully resolved within the day.