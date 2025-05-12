BMA monitors factory fire as blaze continues into second day

The incident occurred at 4.45pm on Sunday at a factory owned by Siam House and Home, located on Soi Chalongkrung 55. More than 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were deployed to combat the blaze, which, as of this morning, has yet to be fully extinguished.
More than 14 hours have passed since the fire began, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Flames are still emerging from the factory’s basement level, prompting an evacuation of nearby residents to prevent any potential accidents, according to officials.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by a team of structural engineers, police officers and rescue units, inspected the site to evaluate both the firefighting progress and the damage surrounding the factory.
Investigators identified the source of the fire as originating in the building's basement. However, due to thick smoke and extreme heat, responders have been unable to access the area. Special equipment, including oxygen masks and protective gear, is required for the operation to proceed more effectively.
Chadchart has appointed Surachit Phongsinghvithya, president of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and Tarapong Pechkong, director of the Lad Krabang district office, to coordinate the emergency response on-site. An incident command centre has also been established at the location.
Regarding response measures, officials are preparing to use a foam-water mixture to suppress the remaining flames and hotspots. Authorities expect the situation to be contained by midday today.
Chadchart confirmed that there were no casualties, injuries or people trapped in the building, as the incident occurred during a national holiday when the facility was unoccupied.
Meanwhile, residents from several nearby communities—including those along Lam Pla Thio Canal, Wat Tippawas, Thio Pai Pattana, and four to five upscale housing estates—have sought temporary shelter at Lampaong School after their homes were affected by heat and smoke.
The governor has instructed officials to ensure the well-being of all displaced residents and reiterated that the situation is expected to be fully resolved within the day.