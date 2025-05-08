Brake fire forces aborted takeoff of MNA Flight UB-812; all passengers safe

According to the statement, on May 6, 2025, at approximately 6.35pm, Myanmar National Airlines flight UB-812, operated by a Boeing aircraft (registration XY-ALV), departed from Mandalay bound for Yangon. While accelerating for takeoff on the runway, with 143 passengers on board, the crew detected an abnormal system indication. In response, the captain immediately initiated an aborted takeoff.
During the manoeuvre, a malfunction in the braking system caused the left-side tires to overheat and catch fire. The flames were promptly extinguished. Despite the incident, the remaining landing gear remained operational, allowing the aircraft to safely stop at the northern end of the runway.
Cabin crew followed standard Safety Operating Procedures, ensuring that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated and transported to the terminal without injury. MNA quickly arranged alternate flights for all affected passengers to ensure timely travel to Yangon.
Myanmar National Airlines is conducting a full and systematic investigation to determine the root cause of the incident and to implement measures to prevent future occurrences.
A passenger on the flight shared his experience on social media, recounting the tense moments onboard:
"The plane was accelerating for takeoff when it suddenly braked hard. We didn’t know what was happening. The pilot tried accelerating again, but then we heard loud metallic noises. The captain gradually regained control and stopped the plane. I told my friend, ‘A tire must have burst.’ It was a moment of realisation—truly by the grace of God."
Eleven Media
Asia News Network