Brake fire forces aborted takeoff of MNA Flight UB-812; all passengers safe

According to the statement, on May 6, 2025, at approximately 6.35pm, Myanmar National Airlines flight UB-812, operated by a Boeing aircraft (registration XY-ALV), departed from Mandalay bound for Yangon. While accelerating for takeoff on the runway, with 143 passengers on board, the crew detected an abnormal system indication. In response, the captain immediately initiated an aborted takeoff.

During the manoeuvre, a malfunction in the braking system caused the left-side tires to overheat and catch fire. The flames were promptly extinguished. Despite the incident, the remaining landing gear remained operational, allowing the aircraft to safely stop at the northern end of the runway.