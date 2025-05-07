Thai military closely monitoring clashes in Myanmar’s Dawei township

According to the Lat Ya Task Force, fighting between Myanmar’s military and anti-government forces has been ongoing since April 7. On April 19, the resistance forces successfully seized the first strategic command post, located approximately 10 kilometres from the Thai-Myanmar border.
Following this victory, the anti-junta forces intensified their operations, launching continuous attacks on Myanmar military bases near the Ban Phu Nam Ron Border Pass.
Given the escalating situation, the Surasee Force and the Thai-Myanmar Border Command Centre in Kanchanaburi have been closely monitoring developments, the task force reported.
The Lat Ya Task Force has coordinated with government agencies and local authorities by deploying additional personnel and military equipment. They have also enhanced operational measures along the border near Ban Phu Nam Ron, conducting round-the-clock military activities to mitigate any impact on local communities.
Furthermore, the Surasee Force has been working closely with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the event of any aerial activity by neighbouring countries near the border, aiming to prevent violations of Thai sovereignty amid regional unrest.
Regarding recent public concern sparked by images circulating online of an aircraft flying over Kanchanaburi, a source from the Royal Thai Armed Forces clarified that the aircraft was an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Royal Thai Survey Department.
The VTOL SUD 60 drone was deployed for aerial photography missions to support 2D and 3D topographic mapping and remote area surveying, which does not require a runway.
The Royal Thai Survey Department confirmed that it had an authorised flight mission in the Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi between 8am and 6pm. The source stressed that the aircraft was not from a neighbouring country.