Thai military closely monitoring clashes in Myanmar’s Dawei township

Given the escalating situation, the Surasee Force and the Thai-Myanmar Border Command Centre in Kanchanaburi have been closely monitoring developments, the task force reported.

The Lat Ya Task Force has coordinated with government agencies and local authorities by deploying additional personnel and military equipment. They have also enhanced operational measures along the border near Ban Phu Nam Ron, conducting round-the-clock military activities to mitigate any impact on local communities.

Furthermore, the Surasee Force has been working closely with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the event of any aerial activity by neighbouring countries near the border, aiming to prevent violations of Thai sovereignty amid regional unrest.