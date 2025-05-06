RTAF scrambles F-16s to intercept aircraft near Thai-Myanmar border

The air force’s quick reaction alert was activated after radar detected a high-performance unidentified aircraft approaching Thai airspace in Kanchanaburi province at 12.45pm.
The two F-16s, from the 403 Squadron of Wing 4 based in Takhli district, Nakhon Sawan province, were dispatched to intercept the aircraft.
The manoeuvre was witnessed by local residents, who were alarmed by the thunderous engine noise and low-altitude flight. Many locals managed to capture photos and videos, which quickly went viral on social media.
At the same time, loud explosions and ongoing gunfire were reported near the Phu Nam Ron border area. Residents captured video footage in which the sounds of gunfire and explosions were clearly audible.
Kanchanaburi governor Athisan Intra later confirmed that the unidentified aircraft was a K-8 light attack aircraft belonging to the Myanmar air force. It reportedly flew within just two nautical miles of the Thai border.
In response, the air defence command ordered an immediate scramble of the F-16s, which continued to patrol the area, the governor said.
He emphasised that the Myanmar aircraft had not violated Thai airspace. The RTAF has since issued a formal warning to Myanmar, urging caution when operating military aircraft near the border.
Regarding the situation involving displaced persons, Athisan confirmed that no permission has been granted for border crossings into Thailand. However, humanitarian assistance—including fresh food and uncooked supplies—has been delivered to areas near the border.
Authorities continue to closely monitor and assess the situation in coordination with national security agencies, he added.