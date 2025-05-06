RTAF scrambles F-16s to intercept aircraft near Thai-Myanmar border

Kanchanaburi governor Athisan Intra later confirmed that the unidentified aircraft was a K-8 light attack aircraft belonging to the Myanmar air force. It reportedly flew within just two nautical miles of the Thai border.

In response, the air defence command ordered an immediate scramble of the F-16s, which continued to patrol the area, the governor said.

He emphasised that the Myanmar aircraft had not violated Thai airspace. The RTAF has since issued a formal warning to Myanmar, urging caution when operating military aircraft near the border.

Regarding the situation involving displaced persons, Athisan confirmed that no permission has been granted for border crossings into Thailand. However, humanitarian assistance—including fresh food and uncooked supplies—has been delivered to areas near the border.

Authorities continue to closely monitor and assess the situation in coordination with national security agencies, he added.