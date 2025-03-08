RTAF Air Show aims to elevate Thailand as an aviation hub

One of the main highlights was the aerobatic display by the August 1st Team from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of China, featuring seven J-10 fighter jets. The team released red, blue, and white smoke to symbolize the Thai national flag in celebration of 50 years of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, along with yellow smoke as a tribute to His Majesty the King.

Another key performance came from the United States Air Force’s F-35 Demo, piloted by Captain Melanie Kruzner, an experienced aviator with expertise in multiple aircraft and over 1,000 flight hours. The demonstration showcased the 5th-generation stealth fighter’s cutting-edge technology, as it appeared unexpectedly from different directions, demonstrating its ability to evade radar detection.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team from the Indian Air Force also took part in the show, performing with 12 Hawk Mk.132 jets and a C-130J transport aircraft, captivating the audience with their precision flying.

Adding to the excitement, the Royal Thai Air Force’s Gripen fighter jets from Wing 7, Surat Thani performed a dynamic display, highlighting the capabilities of Thailand’s air defense fleet. The event also featured a static exhibition of 28 aircraft models, totaling 29 aircraft.