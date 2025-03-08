RTAF Air Show aims to elevate Thailand as an aviation hub

One of the main highlights was the aerobatic display by the August 1st Team from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of China, featuring seven J-10 fighter jets. The team released red, blue, and white smoke to symbolize the Thai national flag in celebration of 50 years of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, along with yellow smoke as a tribute to His Majesty the King.
Another key performance came from the United States Air Force’s F-35 Demo, piloted by Captain Melanie Kruzner, an experienced aviator with expertise in multiple aircraft and over 1,000 flight hours. The demonstration showcased the 5th-generation stealth fighter’s cutting-edge technology, as it appeared unexpectedly from different directions, demonstrating its ability to evade radar detection.
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team from the Indian Air Force also took part in the show, performing with 12 Hawk Mk.132 jets and a C-130J transport aircraft, captivating the audience with their precision flying.
Adding to the excitement, the Royal Thai Air Force’s Gripen fighter jets from Wing 7, Surat Thani performed a dynamic display, highlighting the capabilities of Thailand’s air defense fleet. The event also featured a static exhibition of 28 aircraft models, totaling 29 aircraft.
The event was held under the theme "Sovereignty in the Skies Through Strong Cooperation," not only to instill pride in the Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF) legacy and capabilities but also to foster international friendships by strengthening security cooperation with allied air forces.
Beyond showcasing the RTAF’s operational excellence in national security missions, the airshow also highlighted its future development plans, aligning with the Thai government's vision to position Thailand as an Aviation Hub in the region.
This strategy, outlined in the RTAF White Paper, focuses on an eight-dimensional modernization approach: Shooter, Sensor, C2, Network, Human & Behavior, Support & Service, Cyber, and Space.
The roadmap spans the 2025–2034 fiscal years, with a key priority being the replacement of F-16 fighter jets in Squadron 102, Wing 1, which have reached the end of their service life.
The acquisition plan includes one new squadron, complete with supporting equipment, spare parts, weapons systems, aviation support gear, and related training programs.
Additionally, the RTAF has laid out long-term procurement plans for the 2037–2046 period, focusing on replacing the F-16 jets in Squadron 403, Wing 4, Takhli, as they also near retirement.
Additionally, RTAF has plans to acquire a medium-range air defense system, develop laser-guided missile systems for air recovery, and procure counter-unmanned aircraft systems.
The procurement roadmap also includes a new VIP transport aircraft to replace the A340-500 , a medium-sized VIP transport helicopter, and T-50/Th advanced jet trainers for fighter pilot training.
Further projects involve the development of M SolarX for base defense missions, upgrades UAVs capabilities(Satcom), and the Kamikaze UAV research initiative. The RTAF is also focused on enhancing air defense systems, developing mobile radar technology, and advancing cyber training and experimentation platforms,
The 88th Anniversary Air Show will continue on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10am to 3.30pm.
The event will feature aerial demonstrations including the Gripen Demo by the Royal Thai Air Force, August 1st aerobatic team from China, Surya Kiran from India, Hot Scramble flight, and the F-35 Demo by the United States.
Attendees can also enjoy a Drumzeed performance by the RTAF Military Band, a defense industry exhibition, and various RTAF activities.
Additionally, there will be academic sessions, including a special lecture on "Unbeatable Air Force" by Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdee Phattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, and "One Team: Thai Armed Forces" by General Songwit Noonphakdee, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.