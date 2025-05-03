RTAF’s C-130 airplane skids off Samui tarmac, no injuries reported

The aircraft grazed a light pole and eventually came to a stop at a nearby shrubbery. The pilot immediately enacted emergency procedures and safely evacuated all personnel through the rear exit. There were 8 crew members and 54 passengers on board — a total of 62 people — all of whom were unharmed.

RTAF reported initial damage including the left wing’s leading edge hitting the light pole and the aircraft’s front section making contact with a parking sign and surrounding vegetation.

“The Royal Thai Air Force emphasized its commitment to flight safety and public safety, affirming that the incident posed no risk to the public or airport infrastructure,” said Prapas. “An official investigation has been launched by the Air Force Safety Office to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.