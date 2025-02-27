RTAF deploys fighter jets to patrol Tak after border skirmish

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to patrol the border airspace on Thursday after the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) launched a drone attack against Myanmar forces at 4.30am about a kilometre from Tak’s Tha Song Yang district.
Myanmar responded to the KNLA attack by dispatching YAK-130 aircraft to drop bombs on the KNLA camp at about 8.30am.
A source reported that the skirmish forced some 100 people living near the base to seek refuge in Thailand. Soldiers, police officers and administrative personnel have been deployed to provide security and initial humanitarian assistance, the source added.