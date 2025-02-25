Air forces from 5 countries to join RTAF’s anniversary celebrations

Aircraft from China, India, Singapore, Sweden and the United States will participate in an event marking the 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in Bangkok next week.

A total of 29 aircraft, representing 28 different models, will be featured in the event set to be held at Wing 6 base in Don Mueang on March 7 and 8 under the concept “Air Sovereignty Through Unbeatable Collaboration”.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to attend.