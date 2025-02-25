Air forces from 5 countries to join RTAF’s anniversary celebrations

Aircraft from China, India, Singapore, Sweden and the United States will participate in an event marking the 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in Bangkok next week.
A total of 29 aircraft, representing 28 different models, will be featured in the event set to be held at Wing 6 base in Don Mueang on March 7 and 8 under the concept “Air Sovereignty Through Unbeatable Collaboration”.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to attend.
Aerial displays will be among the main attractions, featuring stunt performances by elite squadrons such as China’s “August First”, India’s “Surya Kiran” and the US Air Force’s “F-35 Demo Team”. The RTAF’s F-16 and Gripen teams will also showcase their aerial capabilities.
Visitors can check out the aircraft up close, including models from RTAF and international air forces. Additionally, Sweden’s SAAB will provide a Gripen E/F flight simulator, allowing aviation enthusiasts to test their flying skills.
The event will also feature an academic seminar on joint military operations, research collaboration, innovation, space technology and the defence industry. An exhibition will highlight the history and development of the RTAF, as well as Thailand’s aviation and defence sectors.
To attend, visitors are required to scan the QR code provided and present a screenshot of their registration at the entrance.