3.0-magnitude quake recorded in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday morning

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that seven mild to moderate earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar and southern Thailand between Monday night and Tuesday morning, with magnitudes ranging from 1.8 to 4.4.
The earthquake in Nakhon Si Thammarat, with a magnitude of 3.0 and a depth of 1 kilometer, occurred at 5:31 a.m. in Saira Subdistrict, Chawang District.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the recent quake, the division said. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the area to stay alert and be prepared for any further developments.
For the latest updates on earthquake activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media channels under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (on Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.