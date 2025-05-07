3.0-magnitude quake recorded in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday morning

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that seven mild to moderate earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar and southern Thailand between Monday night and Tuesday morning, with magnitudes ranging from 1.8 to 4.4.

The earthquake in Nakhon Si Thammarat, with a magnitude of 3.0 and a depth of 1 kilometer, occurred at 5:31 a.m. in Saira Subdistrict, Chawang District.