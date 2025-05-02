Mild 3.2-magnitude quake rattles Chiang Rai, tremors felt by locals

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the epicentre was located in Wiang subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district, at a depth of one kilometre.
The quake was caused by a movement along the Phayao fault, which is aligned in a nearly north–south direction, leaning slightly towards the northwest. The movement was classified as a normal fault.
There were no initial reports of damage. However, the division stated that tremors were felt in Ban Pong subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district.
Office buildings with no more than five storeys experienced mild shaking on the third floor, lasting approximately two seconds, it added.