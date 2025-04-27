Soe Win: Quake repairs must start after soil testing

The International Medical Corps has established temporary hospitals and clinics in Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, and the Naypyidaw Council area, offering emergency treatment and healthcare services. A total of 337 medical personnel from six countries are working alongside Ministry of Health staff in the affected regions.

As of April 24, the government has received donations from local and international donors totalling more than Ks115.876 billion, US$2.437 million, five million Korean Won, 15 million Indian Rupees, two million Thai Baht, and 3,150 Singapore Dollars. These contributions have been deposited into the National Disaster Management Committee’s accounts and are being systematically used for ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.

On April 19, the Head of State visited heavily affected areas in Sagaing and Mandalay Regions, offering support to communities and inspecting reconstruction efforts. He instructed local authorities to expedite the restoration of damaged religious and heritage sites, including pagodas and temples, and to provide financial aid to select private high-rise building owners.

To facilitate recovery efforts, the National Disaster Management Fund has allocated Ks50 billion to Sagaing Region and Ks60 billion to Mandalay Region. An additional Ks10 billion has been allocated for the area and Ks5 billion for Shan State. These funds have already been disbursed to the respective regions to support early recovery and rehabilitation.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring timely recovery and the effective use of resources to help affected communities rebuild.



Initial assessments as of April 24 reveal widespread damage across 10 regions and states, including the Nay Pyi Taw Council. The destruction includes 63,854 houses, 6,752 schools, 5,474 monasteries and nunneries, 5,342 pagodas, 613 other religious structures, 576 hospitals and clinics, 56 railways, 271 roads, 188 expressways, 586 dams and embankments, 172 bridges, and 353 electrical transformers.

Authorities have categorised the damage into short-term, medium-term, and long-term priorities. The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the recovery strategy will require phased implementation and sustained coordination for long-term rebuilding efforts.

The March 28 earthquake impacted 128,965 households and 629,206 individuals across the affected areas. According to a Disaster Management Centre (DMC) report on April 23, 48,656 people were relocated to 135 relief camps, while 159,239 people relocated independently. An estimated 421,311 people remain in their homes despite the damage.

Government inspection teams have assessed damage to staff housing using a three-colour classification system—blue, orange, and red—recognised internationally. Buildings marked orange and red are undergoing further inspection with specialised equipment. Affected families have either been relocated through ministry-organised plans or their own arrangements. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the need to ensure the timely provision of temporary shelters for those still in need.

To address this, DMC has begun constructing temporary shelters and modular housing units for displaced families. As of April 23, a total of 155 aftershocks had been recorded, mostly below magnitude 4, with only one above magnitude 5. No further aftershocks have been reported since April 23.

To prevent misinformation, authorities have arrested an individual who spread false information about the earthquake on social media, creating unnecessary panic among the public.



Ministry of Construction explained that before the earthquake, nine cement factories across the country produced a combined total of 30,700 tons, or 614,000 bags, of cement per day. However, post-earthquake disruptions reduced output, with only six factories currently producing 17,100 tons, or 342,000 bags, daily.

Efforts are now underway to boost production. By May 15, daily output is expected to reach 22,100 tons, equivalent to 442,000 bags. Further expansion is planned for September, with production projected to rise to 32,100 tons, or 642,000 bags, per day.

To support rebuilding efforts in disaster-affected areas, the government has set the price of one bag of cement at 17,000 kyats. Detailed calculations have been made to determine the daily production capacity of each factory, ensuring efficient distribution of available supplies.

Priority distribution is being given to the Sagaing Region, which suffered some of the most severe damage in the earthquake. Cement from currently operational factories is being sent to assist reconstruction efforts there.

Vice-Senior General Soe Win stressed the importance of coordination between the Cement Distribution Committee and the National Disaster Management Authority to ensure timely and effective delivery of materials to affected areas.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy needs to submit in advance the distribution plan for the 50,000 tons of fuel (gasoline and diesel) that will arrive from China soon. The Transport and Communications Committee and the Donation Receiving and Distribution Committee need to coordinate the transportation of container modulars and other supplies that will arrive by sea from Yangon to Naypyidaw and Mandalay, he added.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network