11 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar and Mae Hong Son on Saturday morning

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that two of these earthquakes occurred in Mae Hong Son Province.
The first quake occurred at 1:00 a.m. in Pong Sa Subdistrict of Pai District, with a magnitude of 1.3 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicenter was located at latitude 19.235° North and longitude 98.462° East.
The second quake occurred at 3:35 a.m. in Mueang Paeng Subdistrict of Pai District, with a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicenter was located at latitude 19.163° North and longitude 98.363° East.
There have been no reports of property damage in Thailand at the time of reporting, the department said.
The department urged residents to closely follow news and announcements from official government agencies, check the structural integrity of their homes or buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.
For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.