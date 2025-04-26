11 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar and Mae Hong Son on Saturday morning

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that two of these earthquakes occurred in Mae Hong Son Province.

The first quake occurred at 1:00 a.m. in Pong Sa Subdistrict of Pai District, with a magnitude of 1.3 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicenter was located at latitude 19.235° North and longitude 98.462° East.

The second quake occurred at 3:35 a.m. in Mueang Paeng Subdistrict of Pai District, with a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicenter was located at latitude 19.163° North and longitude 98.363° East.