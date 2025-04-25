Authorities deny Phuket at risk of sinking after earthquake

This clarification was issued after widely shared misinformation sparked panic among residents in Phuket and surrounding areas. The false claims suggested that the popular resort island in southern Thailand could be submerged due to a massive earthquake, with projected fatalities ranging between 40,000 and 60,000.
In response, the centre, which operates under the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, dismissed the claims as fake news, citing information from the Department of Mineral Resources.
“The Department of Mineral Resources confirms that Phuket is located far from any major earthquake epicentres that could generate an impact severe enough to cause such an event. Therefore, the likelihood of a major earthquake occurring in Phuket is extremely low,” the centre stated.
The department further emphasised that the information being circulated did not originate from any official government source, urging the public to carefully verify news before believing or sharing it. This is to avoid unnecessary confusion and public panic.