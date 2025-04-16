Phuket hit by flash floods after overnight downpour

Several areas of the popular island province were hit by flash floods on Wednesday morning following heavy overnight rainfall, causing widespread disruption and prompting weather warnings across southern Thailand.

According to local officials, the worst-affected areas were Koh Sirey, a small island connected to Phuket’s mainland by a bridge, and Tambon Karon. Both locations fall within the Mueang District, which has experienced severe flooding in recent months.

Numerous roads across these areas became inundated, raising concerns about potential mudslides on nearby hillsides. Authorities are actively monitoring risk zones and urging residents to stay alert.