Waterspout Spotted off Phuket Coast, Prompting Safety Warnings

Holidaymakers and locals near Chalong Pier in Phuket were given a fright on Friday's morning as a dramatic waterspout formed in the sea following heavy rainfall.

The swirling vortex was captured on video by officials from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center.

The waterspout, a rotating column of water and spray extending from a cloud to the sea surface, appeared close to the popular pier in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

Onlookers, including fishermen and tourists, witnessed the spectacle under a darkened sky.

