Waterspout Spotted off Phuket Coast, Prompting Safety Warnings

Holidaymakers and locals near Chalong Pier in Phuket were given a fright on Friday's morning as a dramatic waterspout formed in the sea following heavy rainfall.
The swirling vortex was captured on video by officials from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center.
The waterspout, a rotating column of water and spray extending from a cloud to the sea surface, appeared close to the popular pier in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.
Onlookers, including fishermen and tourists, witnessed the spectacle under a darkened sky.
Footage showed a broad, curtain-like cloud formation from which the waterspout descended, visibly drawing seawater upwards.
Experts explain that waterspouts typically occur when cool air passes over warmer water with high humidity and light winds near the surface.
This causes a rapid and forceful upward flow of air, leading to surrounding cooler air rushing in, creating the characteristic twisting vortex often associated with thunderstorms.
While visually similar to tornadoes, waterspouts that form over water are generally much less powerful than their land-based counterparts. They are not uncommon in tropical regions like Thailand and tend to be relatively short-lived.
Initial assessments indicate that no yachts, speedboats, coastal fishing vessels, or property in the vicinity have sustained any damage.
Authorities are currently investigating the incident further, reviewing CCTV footage from the area and awaiting official confirmation and assessment from meteorological agencies.
In the meantime, the public and tourists along the Chalong Bay coastline and nearby areas are being urged to stay informed about the situation and to refrain from swimming or going out on boats until safety has been officially confirmed by the relevant authorities.