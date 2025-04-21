Arrest warrant for “David” over kicking Thai doctor in Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Court has issued an arrest warrant for a foreign businessman, identified as “David,” who is accused of assaulting Dr Thandao Chandam — commonly known as “Dr Pai”—after he failed to appear in court for the appeal verdict.

The case stems from an incident on February 24, 2024, in which David, reportedly the owner of an elephant sanctuary in Phuket, allegedly kicked Dr Pai in the back while she was sitting near the steps of his luxury beachfront villa in Yamu, Thalang District. The assault case gained significant public attention.

Initially, the lower court acquitted David, citing the principle of reasonable doubt. However, Nipit Intarasombat , a former Democrat MP for Phatthalung province and current legal counsel for Dr Pai—filed an appeal. The Court of Appeal Region 8 scheduled the reading of the appeal verdict for April 21, 2025.

But David, along with his attorney, failed to appear at the scheduled court session, sending only a legal representative instead. The court deemed this as an act of evasion and subsequently issued an arrest warrant.

Nipit revealed that he took on the case at the request of Dr Pai’s father and agreed to represent her pro bono. He said he wanted Dr Pai to know that justice still exists and can be found.