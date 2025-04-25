Death toll of collapsed building rises to 60, relief aid deadline extended to May 2

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported on Friday that the bodies were found in the fire escape stairwell area, where authorities anticipate more victims may be discovered as operations continue.
The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.
The BMA reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 60 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 34 remain missing.
In the ongoing demolition and search efforts, the height of the rubble has been reduced to approximately 4.3 metres, down from 5.77 metres the previous day. The operation is progressing according to plan, with the goal of reaching the first floor by the end of April, the BMA said.
The city also reported that traffic disruptions have slightly slowed debris removal, leading to adjustments in logistics and additional support from military personnel and construction equipment.
Once the demolition reaches the basement level, the plan will shift to widening the building's front and side openings to facilitate safer and more efficient removal of debris, ensuring that no victims remain trapped.
The BMA also announced the extension of the deadline for disaster relief applications to May 2. This extension aims to accommodate affected residents who were unable to submit their applications during the Songkran holidays.
So far, 39,127 individuals have applied for disaster relief aid, with the highest number of applications (5,167) coming from the Chatuchak district.