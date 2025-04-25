Death toll of collapsed building rises to 60, relief aid deadline extended to May 2

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported on Friday that the bodies were found in the fire escape stairwell area, where authorities anticipate more victims may be discovered as operations continue.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

The BMA reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 60 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 34 remain missing.

In the ongoing demolition and search efforts, the height of the rubble has been reduced to approximately 4.3 metres, down from 5.77 metres the previous day. The operation is progressing according to plan, with the goal of reaching the first floor by the end of April, the BMA said.