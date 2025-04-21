Four bodies recovered from SAO building sent for forensic examination

The 30-storey building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, collapsed following an earthquake on March 28. According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, a total of 103 individuals have been affected by the incident as of Sunday.

This includes 47 confirmed fatalities and nine injuries. Authorities continue to search for the remaining 47 individuals believed to be trapped in the rubble.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), stated that the four intact bodies recovered belonged to a team working on the 19th floor of the building.

“Evidence from two of the bodies matches missing persons reported by the construction company,” he said, adding that six additional sets of human remains were also found and sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for examination.