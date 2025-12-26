Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to open to the public on December 27, linking Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay

The Department of Highways has announced that the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, linking Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay in Laos, will open to the public from December 27, 2025, strengthening economic connectivity and permanent border access.

On Thursday (December 25), His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen presided over the official opening ceremony at the midpoint of the bridge together with Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao PDR, to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Under the cooperation of both nations, the bridge will be open for public use from December 27. The Thai-side permanent border checkpoint is located at Ban Don Yom, Khai Si subdistrict, Mueang district, Bueng Kan province, connecting to Ban Kluai Udom, Pakxan district, Bolikhamxay province, Lao PDR.