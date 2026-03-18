Phiphat halts Khlong Saen Saep fare rise amid Middle East-linked fuel pressure

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Wednesday moved to block a planned fare increase on Bangkok’s Khlong Saen Saep boat service after the operator said fares would rise by 1 baht across all fare bands this week.

Chaovalit Metayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport (2002), had said earlier in the day that fares on the canal boat service would increase from 11-21 baht to 12-22 baht, depending on distance.

War room set up to monitor transport costs

Following the report, Phiphat said the Ministry of Transport had set up a situation monitoring centre, or “war room”, to closely track the impact of unrest in the Middle East and oversee transport operators of all kinds, ensuring that passenger fares and freight charges are not raised beyond the limits set by law.