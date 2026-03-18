Khlong Saen Saep boat fares to rise this week as fuel crisis bites

Fares on Bangkok’s Khlong Saen Saep boat service will rise by 1 baht across each fare band this week, with prices increasing from 11-21 baht to 12-22 baht depending on distance, after the operator said it could no longer absorb mounting losses from higher labour and fuel costs.

Chaovalit Metayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport (2002), said the service was now losing tens of thousands of baht a day, with diesel accounting for more than half of operating costs. He said the company would raise fares as slowly and as little as possible to limit the impact on passengers, most of whom were low-income earners, though a further review could follow if diesel prices rise again.