Makro-Lotus’s Partners with Department of Internal Trade, Advances Mission to Deliver Fruits from Farms to Consumers Nationwide

Bangkok, 18 March 2026 – Makro and Lotus’s, under CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, have provided space for coconut farmers to sell fresh produce directly to consumers free of charge. The initiative aims to expand market access, reduce intermediaries, and mitigate the impact of fluctuating coconut prices.

The activity was visited by Mr. Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, along with representatives from the Agricultural and Food Coordination and Public Relations Center (AFC) of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, who observed the on-site sales.

They were welcomed by Mrs. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Corporate Sustainability and Communication Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, and Somnuk Yoddumnern, Director Fresh Food at CP AXTRA, together with participating farmers at Makro Nakorn-In Branch. The initiative reinforces Makro–Lotus’s commitment to standing alongside Thai farmers in building sustainable income.