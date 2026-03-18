Makro-Lotus’s Partners with Department of Internal Trade, Advances Mission to Deliver Fruits from Farms to Consumers Nationwide

Bangkok, 18 March 2026 – Makro and Lotus’s, under CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, have provided space for coconut farmers to sell fresh produce directly to consumers free of charge. The initiative aims to expand market access, reduce intermediaries, and mitigate the impact of fluctuating coconut prices.
The activity was visited by Mr. Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, along with representatives from the Agricultural and Food Coordination and Public Relations Center (AFC) of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, who observed the on-site sales.
They were welcomed by Mrs. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Corporate Sustainability and Communication Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, and Somnuk Yoddumnern, Director Fresh Food at CP AXTRA, together with participating farmers at Makro Nakorn-In Branch. The initiative reinforces Makro–Lotus’s commitment to standing alongside Thai farmers in building sustainable income.
At the event, farmers offered aromatic coconuts and coconut-based products at accessible prices, including fresh coconuts at THB 15 per fruit (7 for THB 100), bottled coconut juice at THB 20 per bottle, and coconut jelly at THB 20 per cup. The initiative helps increase farmers’ income while giving consumers direct access to high-quality produce from the source.
Makro and Lotus’s are providing selling space for farmers from 18–31 March 2026 across 10 branches, including Makro Ladprao, Srinakarin, Bangbon, Salaya, Nakorn In, and Lotus’s Sukhapiban 1, Bangna, Phatthanakan, Ramintra, and Bangkapi. The program aims to accelerate distribution to the market, with a target to purchase and distribute 3 million coconuts by April, and more than 6 million coconuts throughout 2026, helping stabilize prices and expand market opportunities for Thai farmers.
#CPAXTRA #makroxLotuss