SPC and BJC, warn of soaring costs and urge retailers to build up stocks

Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited (SPC), through Vathit Chokwatana, Director and President, sent a letter to shop owners and store managers regarding the impact of the unrest in the Middle East, stating that:
The current military conflict and wartime situation have pushed up production costs for consumer goods, including the sourcing of raw materials, packaging and transport.
As a result, the company may face limitations in production and delivery, causing the volume of goods available for sale to fall below normal levels.
Deliveries to your stores may also be delayed beyond schedule.
The company is still unable to assess or predict when these impacts will end.
However, it has been trying to implement measures on all fronts to minimise the impact on you as much as possible.
The company is therefore informing you so that you may consider holding additional stock as appropriate and prepare for the situation.
The company sincerely apologises for any inconvenience that may arise and thanks you for your understanding.
It will continue to monitor the situation closely and do its utmost to return operations to normal as soon as possible.
At the same time, Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC), a distributor of consumer products across several categories, including household goods, personal care items, and food and beverages, signed by Jiraporn Chaisombat, Head of Consumer Products Business Group 1, and Narinthorn Chaichanavichit, Head of Consumer Products Business Group II, sent a letter to purchasing managers and relevant parties regarding the impact on products under Berli Jucker Public Company Limited from the unrest in the Middle East, stating that the situation has created a risk of limited raw material supplies, while prices and transport costs have also had a significant impact on all product groups mentioned above.
The company has been making every effort to source and produce enough stock to meet market demand.
It expects the impact to begin from April 2026 onwards, with no end date yet identifiable, and this may affect prices in the future.
The company is therefore notifying you so that you may use this information in considering additional inventory holdings as appropriate, and asks you to contact your sales representative so that goods can be prepared for delivery to you in the next allocation.