SPC and BJC, warn of soaring costs and urge retailers to build up stocks

Saha Pathanapibul faces higher costs, reduced output, and delivery delays

Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited (SPC), through Vathit Chokwatana, Director and President, sent a letter to shop owners and store managers regarding the impact of the unrest in the Middle East, stating that:

The current military conflict and wartime situation have pushed up production costs for consumer goods, including the sourcing of raw materials, packaging and transport.

As a result, the company may face limitations in production and delivery, causing the volume of goods available for sale to fall below normal levels.

Deliveries to your stores may also be delayed beyond schedule.

The company is still unable to assess or predict when these impacts will end.

However, it has been trying to implement measures on all fronts to minimise the impact on you as much as possible.

The company is therefore informing you so that you may consider holding additional stock as appropriate and prepare for the situation.

The company sincerely apologises for any inconvenience that may arise and thanks you for your understanding.

It will continue to monitor the situation closely and do its utmost to return operations to normal as soon as possible.