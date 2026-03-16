Middle East war hits home-building sector as material and transport costs surge

The rapidly escalating tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, expanding faster than many had expected, are sending shockwaves through the global economy and are beginning to be felt clearly in Thailand’s construction sector.

Niran Phosri, president of the Thai Home Builders Association (THBA), said the home-building business is facing a “cost shock” from geopolitical factors that have had an immediate impact on construction material prices and transport costs.

Two major issues are putting pressure on costs.

The first is an upstream raw material shortage.

Many construction material manufacturers have begun to face constraints in importing raw materials from overseas after some shipping routes were affected by conflict zones.

At the same time, domestic transport costs have continued to rise in line with oil prices and tightening fuel supply.

The second is a surge in logistics costs.

Oil prices and freight rates have risen amid uncertainty in the Middle East, causing hidden costs in transporting materials from factories to construction sites to climb rapidly.