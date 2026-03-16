Middle East war hits home-building sector as material and transport costs surge

The rapidly escalating tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, expanding faster than many had expected, are sending shockwaves through the global economy and are beginning to be felt clearly in Thailand’s construction sector.
Niran Phosri, president of the Thai Home Builders Association (THBA), said the home-building business is facing a “cost shock” from geopolitical factors that have had an immediate impact on construction material prices and transport costs.
Two major issues are putting pressure on costs.
The first is an upstream raw material shortage.
Many construction material manufacturers have begun to face constraints in importing raw materials from overseas after some shipping routes were affected by conflict zones.
At the same time, domestic transport costs have continued to rise in line with oil prices and tightening fuel supply.
The second is a surge in logistics costs.
Oil prices and freight rates have risen amid uncertainty in the Middle East, causing hidden costs in transporting materials from factories to construction sites to climb rapidly.
“None of us expected the impact to hit this quickly.
The war in the Middle East is no longer a distant issue, because it is now seeping into every brick, stone, cement bag and grain of sand in the construction sector,” the association president said.
Domino warning for the home-building business
THBA assesses that if the conflict drags on, the home-building industry could face a business domino effect.
Many operators have already entered into construction contracts at fixed prices in advance, leaving them unable to adjust costs in line with soaring material prices in time, which is rapidly increasing financial pressure.
Small operators face the highest risk because they have limited liquidity and low bargaining power with suppliers over material prices.
Larger operators may have stockpiled materials in advance, but if prices continue to rise, this will also affect their net profits and future investment plans.
The situation could lead to the gradual closure of some operators and undermine consumer confidence in the home-building market.
Business survival amid a geopolitical storm
To cope with the volatility, the Thai Home Builders Association recommends that operators urgently adjust their risk management strategies as follows:
THBA said that if the conflict continues and there are no government measures to support energy prices or help manage construction material costs, the home-building industry could face more severe tremors than expected.
This crisis is therefore not merely a distant war, but one that is shaking Thailand’s housing business system as a whole.