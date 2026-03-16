Middle East Conflict Threatens to Thwart Thailand’s Tourism Recovery

Escalating fuel costs and flight cancellations spark fears of a 29,000 million baht revenue loss as airline ticket prices jump by up to 15 per cent.

Thailand’s ambitious post-pandemic tourism recovery is facing a significant setback as the widening conflict in the Middle East disrupts global flight paths and dampens traveller confidence.

Following a year in which international arrivals dipped by 7 per cent to 32.9 million, industry leaders now warn that a prolonged conflict could result in a revenue loss of up to 29,000 million baht.

The High Cost of "Flying Round"

The escalation of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran has forced global carriers to reroute flights away from impacted airspace.

According to Nikkei Asia, these detours have caused a spike in operational costs, particularly for fuel.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), noted that the necessity of "flying round" is directly impacting the consumer’s wallet.

Thai Airways recently announced fare increases of between 10 and 15 per cent, a move echoed by several international competitors.