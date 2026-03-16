Middle East Conflict Threatens to Thwart Thailand’s Tourism Recovery

Escalating fuel costs and flight cancellations spark fears of a 29,000 million baht revenue loss as airline ticket prices jump by up to 15 per cent.
Thailand’s ambitious post-pandemic tourism recovery is facing a significant setback as the widening conflict in the Middle East disrupts global flight paths and dampens traveller confidence.
Following a year in which international arrivals dipped by 7 per cent to 32.9 million, industry leaders now warn that a prolonged conflict could result in a revenue loss of up to 29,000 million baht.
The High Cost of "Flying Round"
The escalation of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran has forced global carriers to reroute flights away from impacted airspace.
According to Nikkei Asia, these detours have caused a spike in operational costs, particularly for fuel.
Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), noted that the necessity of "flying round" is directly impacting the consumer’s wallet.
Thai Airways recently announced fare increases of between 10 and 15 per cent, a move echoed by several international competitors.
"When the overall cost of travel rises, tourists may simply decide not to come to Thailand," Thienprasit warned.
Impact on Long-Haul Markets
The effects are already visible in the data. In the first week of March 2026, following the initial military strikes, international arrivals fell by 8.9 per cent week-on-week.
Most notably, arrivals from Europe and the Middle East—who often transit through hubs like Dubai—plummeted by 18 per cent.
European markets are particularly vital to destinations like Phuket, which the THA identifies as being at high risk of a downturn.
While cumulative data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports shows Thailand welcomed over 7.4 million visitors between 1 January and 11 March 2026, this remains a 4.40 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2025.
Economic Ripples
The crisis is being felt beyond the airport terminal. Central Retail, Thailand’s leading department store operator, anticipates a 1 per cent drop in profits this year. Chief Executive Suthisarn Chirathivat cited rising operational costs and a dip in tourist footfall as the primary drivers for the revision.
The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has provided a sobering outlook:
1–3 Month Conflict: A potential loss of 9,000 to 20,000 million baht.
6-Month Conflict: Losses could reach 29,000 million baht.
Shifting Focus to Regional Hubs
With tourism accounting for approximately 20 per cent of Thailand’s GDP, the Ministry of Tourism is swiftly adjusting its strategy.
Natreeya Taweewong, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, stated that while daily arrivals have remained stable at over 100,000, the focus is now shifting toward high-potential markets less affected by Middle Eastern airspace, such as China, India, and Malaysia.
In 2025, Malaysia was Thailand's top source market with 4.5 million visitors, followed by China with 4.4 million.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is now intensifying marketing efforts in these regions, specifically targeting Gen Z and families. Furthermore, a new "Mekong Riverside" initiative across seven provinces is being launched to promote sustainable, local cultural experiences.
Despite the geopolitical headwinds, Bangkok’s recent ranking as the world’s most-visited city in 2025 provides a glimmer of hope.
"The cumulative total of over 7.4 million tourists confirms that travellers continue to have confidence in Thailand," Natreeya remarked, affirming that the nation remains a premier global destination.