Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako begin European royal visit

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam on Saturday evening, June 13, after travelling from Japan on a government aircraft for an official visit to the Netherlands and Belgium.

The visit marks the Imperial couple’s first trip to the Netherlands since 2013.

After leaving the aircraft, they shook hands with members of the Dutch royal family and government officials before departing for Het Oude Loo, a castle used as a royal villa, where they are due to stay until Tuesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress had stayed at the villa 20 years earlier for rest and recalled fond memories of their time there.