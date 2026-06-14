Thailand’s AI Optimism Signals Robust Investment Potential

Thailand is emerging as one of the world’s most promising markets for AI-driven investment, as artificial intelligence in global finance moves beyond experimentation and into serious real-world use.

The country has ranked sixth globally in the Global Wealth AI Optimism Index, according to BridgeWise’s State of AI for Wealth in 2026 report, underlining strong confidence among Thai investors in AI’s role in wealth creation.

The report, based on a survey of more than 2,100 respondents across 19 countries, found that 78.3% of respondents already use AI to search for investment information, while 45.7% use it regularly or frequently. The findings suggest that AI is rapidly becoming a core tool in financial decision-making.

For Thailand, the results are particularly notable. The country ranked sixth globally for overall optimism towards AI in wealth creation, third globally for seeing AI as a source of competitive advantage, and fourth globally for using AI as a primary channel to search for investment information.

At the same time, 65.1% of respondents worldwide said they planned to replace parts of their traditional investment research processes with AI within one year, highlighting the accelerating shift in the modern wealth management industry.