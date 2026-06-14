Anti-Fake News Centre warns AI deepfake images breach Thai law

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2026
Anti-Fake News Centre warns AI deepfake images breach Thai law

The Centre says using AI to alter images or fabricate voices to embarrass or defame others breaches Thailand’s computer crime and defamation laws.

  • Thailand's Anti-Fake News Centre has warned that using AI deepfake technology to alter people's images can be an offense under Thai law.
  • Under the Computer-Related Crime Act, creating and publishing altered images that cause embarrassment can lead to up to three years in prison and a fine of up to THB 200,000.
  • Entering distorted or false data into a computer system is also an offense under the same act, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to THB 100,000.
  • If a deepfake is used to defame someone and damage their reputation, it constitutes a violation of the Criminal Code, with penalties of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to THB 200,000.

Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand has warned the public to exercise caution when using AI deepfake technology to alter other people’s images so they display exaggerated emotions, as such conduct constitutes an offence under Thai law when it meets the relevant legal conditions.

Computer-Related Crime Act

In cases where distorted or false computer data, in whole or in part, is entered into a computer system, the act constitutes an offence under the Computer-Related Crime Act, punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to THB100,000.

In addition, if another person’s image is edited or altered by electronic means and then published for the public to see, causing that person embarrassment, the act constitutes an offence under the same law, punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to THB200,000.

Criminal Code

If a deepfake creator intends to publish edited images or fabricated voices to the public to defame another person, causing reputational damage or exposing them to contempt or hatred, the act constitutes defamation under the Criminal Code, including defamation by publication, punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to THB200,000.

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