Anti-Fake News Centre warns AI deepfake images breach Thai law

Computer-Related Crime Act

In cases where distorted or false computer data, in whole or in part, is entered into a computer system, the act constitutes an offence under the Computer-Related Crime Act, punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to THB100,000.

In addition, if another person’s image is edited or altered by electronic means and then published for the public to see, causing that person embarrassment, the act constitutes an offence under the same law, punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to THB200,000.