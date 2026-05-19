Thailand moves to overhaul visa-free entry rules to curb crime risks

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Foreign Ministry would today (May 19) submit to the Cabinet a proposal to cancel the 60-day visa-free measure, known as P.60, and revise the 30-day visa-free measure, known as P.30.
The 60-day visa-free measure, or P.60, has applied to nationals of 93 countries since 2024.
The revised 30-day visa-free measure, or P.30, would include the following details:
A new 15-day visa-free list, or P.15, would also be created.
The proposal would also add countries eligible for Visa on Arrival, or VoA. The four countries and territories are Belarus, Serbia, India and Azerbaijan.
Surasak said Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and visa privileges should be reviewed to reflect the current situation.
The revision would be an important part of efforts to prevent visa misuse, criminal activity, scam gang operations and illegal employment, he said.
He added that the changes would help strengthen confidence in Thailand’s safety and improve the country’s long-term image as a travel destination for foreigners and tourists.