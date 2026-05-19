Thailand moves to overhaul visa-free entry rules to curb crime risks

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Foreign Ministry would today (May 19) submit to the Cabinet a proposal to cancel the 60-day visa-free measure, known as P.60, and revise the 30-day visa-free measure, known as P.30.

The 60-day visa-free measure, or P.60, has applied to nationals of 93 countries since 2024.

The revised 30-day visa-free measure, or P.30, would include the following details:

It would grant visa-free entry to nationals of 54 countries and territories.

It would be for tourism purposes only, with a stay of no more than 30 days, extendable for another 30 days.

Full use of the entitlement would be limited to no more than two times per calendar year, except for nationals of Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Singapore, or other nationalities specified by the minister.

A new 15-day visa-free list, or P.15, would also be created.

The measure would apply to nationals of three countries and territories: Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

It would be for tourism purposes only.

The permitted stay would be no more than 15 days, extendable for another 15 days.

Full use of the entitlement would be limited to no more than two times per calendar year, except for other nationalities specified by the minister.

The proposal would also add countries eligible for Visa on Arrival, or VoA. The four countries and territories are Belarus, Serbia, India and Azerbaijan.