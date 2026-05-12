Thailand to scrap 60-day visa waiver over criminals posing as tourists

TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2026
Thailand to scrap 60-day visa waiver over criminals posing as tourists

The move would cut stays for nationals of 93 countries to 30 days after a study found most foreign tourists stay just over nine days.

  • Thailand is preparing to cancel its 60-day visa-free entry policy for 93 countries to combat criminals posing as tourists.
  • The government plans to reduce the visa-free stay period to a more appropriate length, suggesting 30 days would be sufficient for genuine tourists.
  • The proposed change is justified by data showing the average tourist stay is just over nine days, well below the current 60-day limit.
  • A government working group is being established to conduct a comprehensive review of all visa types, not just tourist visas.

Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said on Monday (May 11, 2026), after attending a meeting of ministers under the Bhumjaithai Party quota chaired by the prime minister, that discussions had covered measures to limit tourists entering Thailand following reports involving Chinese tourists and reports of encroachment by influential figures, particularly in national park areas.

Thailand prepares to scrap the 60-day visa-free entry and review the whole visa system

Surasak said the visa-free scheme would be reviewed as part of a wider examination of Thailand’s visa system.

The prime minister had informally instructed agencies to set up a working group to consider all visa categories, not only tourist visas but also BOI investment visas, student visas and other types granted by Thailand.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Deputy Prime Minister, and relevant agencies would form the working group, which would be appointed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (May 12, 2026), to study and review all types of visas.

The cancellation of the visa-free measure is in progress and is being prepared for submission to the Cabinet, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare all details.

Thailand to scrap 60-day visa waiver over criminals posing as tourists

Preventing criminals from posing as tourists

The measure would reduce the period of stay in Thailand to a level appropriate for each country, from the current arrangement allowing foreigners from 93 countries to stay for up to 60 days.

Reducing the period of stay in line with tourists’ actual behaviour would help address the problem of criminals entering while posing as tourists.

According to the study, the average length of tourism stays by foreigners entering Thailand, both long-haul and short-haul groups, is only just over nine days.

The country with the longest average stay is Norway, at 21 days.

Setting the visa period at 30 days would therefore adequately cover general tourists.

Those with other purposes, such as internships or medical treatment, could apply for other visa types that match their purposes.

It was confirmed that reducing the period of stay would not affect the overall foreign tourist market in Thailand.

A major working group to discuss the issue before the Cabinet submission

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said after the meeting that Monday’s meeting was routine, as Cabinet ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party normally meet before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul raised the visa-free issue for discussion because it involved many types of visas, including student, investor and tourist visas, so the system needed to be organised.

It was not a matter for any one agency, she said, adding that Pakorn had been assigned to look at how the overall system should be organised.

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