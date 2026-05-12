Thailand to scrap 60-day visa waiver over criminals posing as tourists

Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said on Monday (May 11, 2026), after attending a meeting of ministers under the Bhumjaithai Party quota chaired by the prime minister, that discussions had covered measures to limit tourists entering Thailand following reports involving Chinese tourists and reports of encroachment by influential figures, particularly in national park areas.

Thailand prepares to scrap the 60-day visa-free entry and review the whole visa system

Surasak said the visa-free scheme would be reviewed as part of a wider examination of Thailand’s visa system.

The prime minister had informally instructed agencies to set up a working group to consider all visa categories, not only tourist visas but also BOI investment visas, student visas and other types granted by Thailand.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Deputy Prime Minister, and relevant agencies would form the working group, which would be appointed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (May 12, 2026), to study and review all types of visas.

The cancellation of the visa-free measure is in progress and is being prepared for submission to the Cabinet, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare all details.